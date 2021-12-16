Judge: Alex Jones' lawyer broke ethics rules in Newtown case

A Connecticut judge says a lawyer for Infowars host Alex Jones broke attorney conduct rules during the deposition of a witness.

The ruling Wednesday by Judge Barbara Bellis came in a defamation lawsuit filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting against Jones for his calling the massacre a hoax. Bellis says she is considering reprimanding Jones lawyer Jay Wolman, who denies breaking ethics rules.

At issue is whether Wolman badgered and intimidated a former Jones employee during a deposition in September. Bellis found Jones liable for damages to the families last month. A trial on how the damages should be is set for next August.