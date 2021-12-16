© 2021 Connecticut Public

Judge: Alex Jones' lawyer broke ethics rules in Newtown case

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 16, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST

A Connecticut judge says a lawyer for Infowars host Alex Jones broke attorney conduct rules during the deposition of a witness.

The ruling Wednesday by Judge Barbara Bellis came in a defamation lawsuit filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting against Jones for his calling the massacre a hoax. Bellis says she is considering reprimanding Jones lawyer Jay Wolman, who denies breaking ethics rules.

At issue is whether Wolman badgered and intimidated a former Jones employee during a deposition in September. Bellis found Jones liable for damages to the families last month. A trial on how the damages should be is set for next August.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
