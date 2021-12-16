© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miss America turns 100. Will she last another 100 years?

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST

As Miss America turns 100, a major question remains unanswered: Is she still relevant? The competition is marking its 100th anniversary on Thursday, having managed to maintain a complicated spot in American culture.

While viewership has dropped since its 1960s heyday and the event is moving from broadcast television to streaming, Miss America enthusiasts contend the ritual is here to stay. The competition has undergone an at times painful evolution, criticized for its lack of diversity.

An expert describes Miss America as in "a bind because as it tries to progress, it not only loses its original identity, but becomes less entertaining to the people who like to watch it."

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content