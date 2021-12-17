© 2021 Connecticut Public

Court rejects group's effort to regulate town green church

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 17, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST

A Connecticut appeals court says a local historical society cannot try to impose its conservation rules on a congregational church that dates back to 1700 and is located on the celebrated Lebanon Town Green.

Friday's ruling by the state Appellate Court is the latest in years-long legal proceedings over ownership and conservation measures involving the green.

The Lebanon Historical Society has preservation authority over 95% of the green and is seeking control of the remaining 5% that includes the First Congregational Church of Lebanon.

The society plans to appeal.

The court says that just because the society controls adjacent property doesn't mean it can seek to impose that authority on the church property.

