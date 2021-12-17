Save the Sound sues four Connecticut municipalities over improper storm water tracking

An environmental group has sued four Connecticut municipalities for violating the state’s clean water act.

New Haven-based Save the Sound has filed lawsuits against Ridgefield, Redding, Middletown and Burlington. The suits allege the municipalities failed to properly report the required paperwork tracking their storm water systems over the last three years.

These towns were chosen for the lawsuit because they had storm water systems that flow into a number of rivers and streams that are already threatened by pollution.

