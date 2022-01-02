Facebook suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID misinformation

Updated January 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM ET

Facebook suspended an account of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's for 24 hours for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, a day after Twitter permanently suspended the Republican's personal account on that platform.

On other social media platforms Monday, Greene shared a screenshot of a message from Facebook, alerting her that her account had been blocked.

"Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me," Greene reportedly wrote in posts on the Telegram and Gettr networks. "This is beyond censorship of speech."

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Facebook, told NPR: "A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account [permanently] for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies."

A day earlier, Twitter permanently suspended Greene's personal account for "repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."

In an email to NPR, a spokesperson for the social media company said Twitter "had been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

On Saturday, Greene tweeted a thread about the public health measures imposed during the pandemic, criticizing many of the efforts health officials say were critical to preventing more deaths from the virus and slowing its spread in the U.S. She also warned of high numbers of deaths associated with vaccines.

The Georgia Republican's official government Twitter account is still active, the company confirmed.

Greene, in a statement following her Twitter suspension, said Twitter was an "enemy to America and can't handle the truth."

"That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies," she said.

"Social media platforms can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can't stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth," she added.

Twitter accounts with five or more "strikes" face a permanent suspension from the platform, according to Twitter policies.

Greene was temporarily suspended from Twitter in January 2021 for violating the company's "civic integrity" policy, which the company had used to remove thousands of QAnon-related accounts. Greene has endorsed the QAnon conspiracy theory in the past.

In May she faced criticism from her own party and beyond after comparing COVID-19 safety measures to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

The House of Representatives removed Greene from her committee assignments in February. She'd been condemned for promoting racist, antisemitic and false conspiracy theories and for encouraging violence against Democratic officials before she took office.

Twitter permanently suspended former President Donald Trump from the platform following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

