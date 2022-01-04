© 2022 Connecticut Public

Connecticut emergency rooms strained as virus surges

Connecticut Public Radio | By Dave Collins and Pat Eaton-Robb // The Associated Press
Published January 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST

Hospital officials and health care workers say a surge in coronavirus infections is straining Connecticut hospitals as emergency rooms fill with people who have only mild symptoms but are having trouble finding tests elsewhere.

People are waiting for hours in emergency rooms to be seen by doctors. Nurses and other employees are working longer hours while many of their co-workers are out sick. State officials and hospital leaders say fewer people are requiring intensive care, compared with early in the pandemic. Gov. Ned Lamont says no new virus mandates are planned.

Latest News
Dave Collins and Pat Eaton-Robb // The Associated Press
Dave Collins and Pat Eaton-Robb // The Associated Press
See stories by Dave Collins and Pat Eaton-Robb // The Associated Press
