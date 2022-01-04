© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut eyes diversity as retirement 'tsunami' expected

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST

There are discussions underway about how to use the expected "tsunami" of retirements in Connecticut state government in 2022 as an opportunity to ultimately make the workforce more diverse.

The examination comes as recent data indicates certain executive branch state agencies continue to lag others when it comes to hiring minority candidates and women, remaining mostly dominated by white males.

A consultant's report released in July found 72% of more than 8,000 executive branch state employees eligible to retire in 2022 are seriously considering it. An aging workforce and pension formula changes are among the reasons why a large number of retirements is anticipated.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content