Connecticut eyes diversity as retirement 'tsunami' expected

There are discussions underway about how to use the expected "tsunami" of retirements in Connecticut state government in 2022 as an opportunity to ultimately make the workforce more diverse.

The examination comes as recent data indicates certain executive branch state agencies continue to lag others when it comes to hiring minority candidates and women, remaining mostly dominated by white males.

A consultant's report released in July found 72% of more than 8,000 executive branch state employees eligible to retire in 2022 are seriously considering it. An aging workforce and pension formula changes are among the reasons why a large number of retirements is anticipated.