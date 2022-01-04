© 2022 Connecticut Public

Notable Connecticut criminal cases could see progress in '22

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST

With a pandemic-caused court backlog expected to continue easing in 2022, the year could bring resolutions in several notable criminal cases.

Those include Michelle Troconis, who's charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Dulos. There's former MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan, who faces a murder charge for the shooting of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. Former UConn student Peter Manfredonia is charged in killings in Willington and Derby. He has court appearances scheduled for January and February.

Finally, former CNN producer and Stamford resident John Griffin faces federal charges for allegedly forcing a 9-year-old girl into sexual activity and trying to lure others to his Vermont ski home.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
