New order to require booster shots for nursing home workers
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he plans to order nursing home workers and contractors with significant contact with residents to get a vaccine booster shot by Feb. 11.
The Democrat governor noted Thursday the state's increasing COVID-19 infection rate among staff. The order will also apply to staff at other long-term care facilities. That includes assisted living and residential care homes and the 3,600 state employees who work at state-run chronic care hospitals.
Meanwhile, the Connecticut Hospital Association announced it's amending its statewide mandatory vaccination policy for hospital and health system workers and clinical staff to require booster shots.