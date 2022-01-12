© 2022 Connecticut Public

Teachers wearing black, calling for increased COVID safety

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 12, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST

Some unionized Connecticut educators wore black Wednesday to draw attention to their demands for more rapid test kits in schools and flexibility in allowing for short-term remote learning.

Others wore red to show their support for safe in-person learning. The demonstration was organized by a coalition of education labor groups, who asserted that a majority of their members were unable to access testing or masks before returning to school from the holiday break Jan. 3.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order Tuesday, making it easier for retired teachers to come back into the classroom to help deal with COVID-19 related staffing shortages.

The Associated Press
