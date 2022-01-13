© 2022 Connecticut Public

Hartford 7th-graders hospitalized after suspected overdoses

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST

Hartford police are investigating suspected drug overdoses in three seventh graders inside a city school.

Fire officials say one student collapsed at about 10:30 a.m. Friday inside the Sports and Medical Science Academy. A school nurse began CPR before emergency officials arrived and took over the student's care, restoring a heart rhythm. School officials say staffers identified two other victims, who never lost consciousness and were elsewhere in the building.

All three students were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Their conditions have not immediately been released.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
