Hartford 7th-graders hospitalized after suspected overdoses

Hartford police are investigating suspected drug overdoses in three seventh graders inside a city school.

Fire officials say one student collapsed at about 10:30 a.m. Friday inside the Sports and Medical Science Academy. A school nurse began CPR before emergency officials arrived and took over the student's care, restoring a heart rhythm. School officials say staffers identified two other victims, who never lost consciousness and were elsewhere in the building.

All three students were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Their conditions have not immediately been released.

