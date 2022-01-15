© 2022 Connecticut Public

Conn. still seeking new lab for many state virus test sites

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 15, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST

But the Department of Public Health told the Connecticut Post on Friday that it doesn't anticipate any sites shutting down when the company pulls out at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ned Lamont said Saturday the state has distributed 3.1 million at-home test kits in the last two weeks. The company that handles 16 of the roughly two dozen state-run test sites plans to stop coronavirus testing at the end of the month.

The DPH says officials are talking with other labs and there are "no planned interruptions" due to the change.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
