© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opera singer accepts insanity plea in Mar-a-Lago breach

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 18, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST

The Connecticut opera singer who drew law enforcement fire when she sped through a checkpoint outside then-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Florida prosecutors accepted Hannah Roemhild's plea during a brief hearing Tuesday with the 32-year-old singer appearing by Zoom from her home state. Federal prosecutors accepted a similar plea deal in August. Her attorneys have said she has a history of mental illness. Roemhild only spoke to acknowledge her presence during the three-minute hearing in West Palm Beach.

Under terms of the agreement, she must undergo psychiatric treatment and counseling and take medications, with monthly blood tests to confirm compliance.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content