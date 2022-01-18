© 2022 Connecticut Public

UConn's athletic deficit rose to $47.2 million in 2021

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST

UConn's athletic department reported that its budget deficit rose from from $43.5 million to $47.2 million in the 2021 fiscal year, the result of pandemic-related hits to ticket sales and other revenue.

The school released the figures Tuesday as part of its athletic department's annual fiscal report to the NCAA. The gap will be made up through $42.6 million in institutional support and $4.6 million in student fees, according to the report.

The school said it hopes to reduce the deficit, one of the highest in the nation, to $33.6 million during a more normal 2022 fiscal year.

