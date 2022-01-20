© 2022 Connecticut Public

ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month’s Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive.

ESPN Executive Vice President Norby Williamson says in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the Olympics remotely.

