Death of Lauren Smith-Fields ruled an accident by state medical examiner

Connecticut's chief medical examiner's office says the death of a Black woman whose family has accused Bridgeport police of a lack of responsiveness was caused by drugs and alcohol. The office ruled the death an accident.

The agency says that 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields died accidentally on Dec. 12 from "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine and alcohol." No criminal charges have been filed.

The cause of death finding comes after Smith-Fields family staged a protest in front of Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s office, over lack of police response.

Smith-Fields' family says police never notified them of her death and haven't explained why a man who called authorities to report finding her unresponsive is not a suspect.

The family has not yet returned Connecticut Public’s request for comment.

This report contains information from the Associated Press.

