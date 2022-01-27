2 dead after house fire and reported shooting in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — New London police say two people have died after being found in a burning house where a shooting also was reported.

Police Capt. Matthew Galante says officers responded to a reported shooting on Granite Street shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. They found the multifamily house on fire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at a hospital. Galante says a police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and later discharged.

The names of the dead haven't been released. Local and state officials are investigating the shooting and the cause of the fire.