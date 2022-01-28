© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officer found justified in shooting of stabbing suspect

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's inspector general says a Bridgeport police officer was justified in the non-fatal shooting of a man who was stabbing another person in 2020.

The report released Friday by Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. says Officer Eliud Henry tried verbal commands and used his stun gun on the man, but they had no effect. Devlin says Henry then fired a single shot that struck Juan Villa on the right side of his torso. Villa survived and was charged with attempted murder and other crimes.

Villa has pleaded not guilty and remains detained on $250,000 bail. The other man who police say was stabbed by Villa also survived.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content