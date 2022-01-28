Officer found justified in shooting of stabbing suspect

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's inspector general says a Bridgeport police officer was justified in the non-fatal shooting of a man who was stabbing another person in 2020.

The report released Friday by Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. says Officer Eliud Henry tried verbal commands and used his stun gun on the man, but they had no effect. Devlin says Henry then fired a single shot that struck Juan Villa on the right side of his torso. Villa survived and was charged with attempted murder and other crimes.

Villa has pleaded not guilty and remains detained on $250,000 bail. The other man who police say was stabbed by Villa also survived.