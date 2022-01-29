© 2022 Connecticut Public

Winter storm blows through Connecticut with wind and snow

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff
Published January 29, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST
1 of 6  — Nor’easter hits Connecticut
An excavator fills a truck with road salt in New London during the first major winter storm of 2022.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
2 of 6  — Nor’easter hits Connecticut
Deer run cross East Johnson Road in Cheshire during a powerful winter storm on January 29, 2022.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
3 of 6  — Nor’easter hits Connecticut
School buses are lines up and covered with snow at a lot in Cheshire CT on January 29, 2022.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
4 of 6  — Nor’easter hits Connecticut
Snow is cleared from a Stop and Shop parking lot during during a winter storm on January 29, 2022 in Cheshire.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
5 of 6  — Nor’easter hits Connecticut
Harold Williams and his dog Crew brave the elements in Cheshire during the first major Nor’Easter of 2022.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
6 of 6  — Nor’easter hits Connecticut
Emergency crews gather and wait at Cheshire Park in Cheshire CT during a winter storm on January 29, 2022.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public

This post will be updated.

A blizzard warning is in effect for southeastern Connecticut and a winter storm warning is in effect elsewhere in the state, as people from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.

According to Meteorologist Garett Argianas, the snow will be heavy at times, and it will be cold in Connecticut -- high temperatures won’t get above the low 20s. Travel will be difficult, and Gov. Ned Lamont has instituted a highway ban on tractor trailer travel.

Argianas said the storm will peak today with rates of at least one to two inches of snow per hour, which could create “white out” conditions. Most of the area will pick up between 8 and 18 inches of snow, but some areas in the eastern part of the state could get more.

On Twitter, Lamont said he was receiving storm response updates earlier this morning. He’s expected to brief the state early this afternoon.

Though there is potential with Saturday's storm for widespread power outages, Eversource—the state’s largest utility—was reporting few issues as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Parts of 10 states and the population centers of Philadelphia, New York and Boston are in the path of the storm. Boston could get as much as 2 feet of snow. Airlines canceled more than 4,500 flights. Officials warned people to stay off the roads. The storm’s saving grace is its timing. It is hitting on a weekend when schools are closed and few people are commuting to work.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.

