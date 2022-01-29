Winter storm blows through Connecticut with wind and snow

This post will be updated.

A blizzard warning is in effect for southeastern Connecticut and a winter storm warning is in effect elsewhere in the state, as people from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.

According to Meteorologist Garett Argianas, the snow will be heavy at times, and it will be cold in Connecticut -- high temperatures won’t get above the low 20s. Travel will be difficult, and Gov. Ned Lamont has instituted a highway ban on tractor trailer travel.

The snow is heaviest where you see dark green and yellow. The most intense band extends from the east end of Long Island into eastern Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/gZ3kgcoXvG — Garett Argianas (@GarettArgianas) January 29, 2022

Argianas said the storm will peak today with rates of at least one to two inches of snow per hour, which could create “white out” conditions. Most of the area will pick up between 8 and 18 inches of snow, but some areas in the eastern part of the state could get more.

On Twitter, Lamont said he was receiving storm response updates earlier this morning. He’s expected to brief the state early this afternoon.

Receiving storm response updates from our state agencies at the Emergency Operations Center.



⚠️There is still heavy snow and dangerous wind ahead. Please stay off the road. pic.twitter.com/lpeUy2aJaJ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 29, 2022

Though there is potential with Saturday's storm for widespread power outages, Eversource—the state’s largest utility—was reporting few issues as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Parts of 10 states and the population centers of Philadelphia, New York and Boston are in the path of the storm. Boston could get as much as 2 feet of snow. Airlines canceled more than 4,500 flights. Officials warned people to stay off the roads. The storm’s saving grace is its timing. It is hitting on a weekend when schools are closed and few people are commuting to work.

