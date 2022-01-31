Association: More than 2,000 restaurants still awaiting aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Restaurant Association says more than 2,000 Connecticut restaurants, caterers and food service operators are still waiting to receive federal COVID-19 relief funds. Many of those restaurant owners say it’s unlikely they can remain in business without the financial assistance.

During a news conference on Monday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal voiced his support for additional funding for the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, warning that 18,000 jobs are in danger of being lost because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant, as well as the impacts of inflation, the labor shortage and supply chain delays.