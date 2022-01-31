© 2022 Connecticut Public

Association: More than 2,000 restaurants still awaiting aid

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 31, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Restaurant Association says more than 2,000 Connecticut restaurants, caterers and food service operators are still waiting to receive federal COVID-19 relief funds. Many of those restaurant owners say it’s unlikely they can remain in business without the financial assistance.

During a news conference on Monday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal voiced his support for additional funding for the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, warning that 18,000 jobs are in danger of being lost because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant, as well as the impacts of inflation, the labor shortage and supply chain delays.

