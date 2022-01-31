Yale investigates its Chinese investments for human rights abuses

Yale University is investigating its investments in some Chinese companies connected to human rights abuses, according to the Yale Daily News.

A Yale committee on responsible investing will take a look at Chinese companies that may be ineligible for investment, according to the student-run newspaper. The university took steps last year to divest in fossil fuel companies after student protests.

The university invests more than $2 billion in emerging markets, including China, according to the Yale Daily News. Among them are two Chinese companies — Tencent and JD.com. Yale president Peter Salovey wouldn’t guarantee there’s no connection between Yale’s investments and human rights abuses.

