Yale investigates its Chinese investments for human rights abuses

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST

Yale University is investigating its investments in some Chinese companies connected to human rights abuses, according to the Yale Daily News.

A Yale committee on responsible investing will take a look at Chinese companies that may be ineligible for investment, according to the student-run newspaper. The university took steps last year to divest in fossil fuel companies after student protests.

The university invests more than $2 billion in emerging markets, including China, according to the Yale Daily News. Among them are two Chinese companies — Tencent and JD.com. Yale president Peter Salovey wouldn’t guarantee there’s no connection between Yale’s investments and human rights abuses.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

