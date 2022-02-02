Connecticut governor proposes cutting taxes by $336 million

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a five-part plan to reduce taxes by about $336 million.

The package includes a particular focus on lessening the financial burden of local property taxes, including expanded eligibility for the state's property tax credit against the income tax.

The suggested tax changes for the General Assembly to consider, which will be included in Lamont’s proposed adjustments to the two-year $46.3 billion state budget plan enacted last year, come in an election year and as the state projects a $1.48 billion operating surplus for the current fiscal year. The new legislative session begins on Feb. 9.