Blumenthal pushes for more fed aid to help Conn. breweries

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is pushing for the extension of federal pandemic aid to restaurants as a way to rescue Connecticut's struggling craft breweries. The Democrat toured Labyrinth Brewing company in Manchester on Friday.

The brewery was one of 17 in the state to receive a grant from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, while 100 others were passed over. Four breweries in the state have closed in the last month.

Blumenthal says losing more breweries “is not an option” and he is part of a bipartisan push to a $60 billion replenishment for the fund.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
