Man dies in police holding cell after Norwich, Conn. arrest

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A man died in a Connecticut police holding cell Friday, hours after he was arrested in Norwich on drug and gun possession charges, officials said.

Brenton Chambers, 42, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a probation office at Norwich City Hall. His death was reported to state authorities around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Chambers was being held pending a court appearance scheduled for Friday, Connecticut Inspector General Robert J. Devlin Jr. said.

