© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man dies in police holding cell after Norwich, Conn. arrest

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A man died in a Connecticut police holding cell Friday, hours after he was arrested in Norwich on drug and gun possession charges, officials said.

Brenton Chambers, 42, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a probation office at Norwich City Hall. His death was reported to state authorities around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Chambers was being held pending a court appearance scheduled for Friday, Connecticut Inspector General Robert J. Devlin Jr. said.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content