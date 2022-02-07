© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tax cuts, COVID and crime top list of issues for new session

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST

Tax cuts, criminal justice reform, and the future of COVID-19 restrictions are among the host of issues Connecticut lawmakers are expected to take up in the 2022 legislative session.

The General Assembly convenes on Wednesday. It will mark the third year in a row that lawmakers will need to complete its work during a continuing pandemic. Lawmakers expect to hold virtual meetings during at least the month of February.

This year, however, is an election year, with Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont seeking a second term. Many of the issues from the legislative session are expected to spill over into the governor's race.

Tags

News Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content