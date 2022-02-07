Tax cuts, COVID and crime top list of issues for new session

Tax cuts, criminal justice reform, and the future of COVID-19 restrictions are among the host of issues Connecticut lawmakers are expected to take up in the 2022 legislative session.

The General Assembly convenes on Wednesday. It will mark the third year in a row that lawmakers will need to complete its work during a continuing pandemic. Lawmakers expect to hold virtual meetings during at least the month of February.

This year, however, is an election year, with Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont seeking a second term. Many of the issues from the legislative session are expected to spill over into the governor's race.