PMJA 2022: 'Dear Mary, Dear Luther': Jill Snyder Explores Family History Through Love Letters

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published February 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
Aired February 5, 2021

Jill Snyder’s parents carried on a long-distance courtship through letters.

After her mother’s death, Snyder found these letters, and compiled them into a book, called Dear Mary, Dear Luther: A Courtship in Letters.

This hour, Snyder joins us to talk about her family’s story. It’s a lens into the lives of African Americans in the Northeast before the start of World War II.

Snyder tells us why it’s especially important for Black families to document their own family history.

GUESTS:

  • Jill Snyder - Author of Dear Mary, Dear Luther: A Courtship in Letters
  • Nora Galvin - Certified professional genealogist based in Northeast Connecticut
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
