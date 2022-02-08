PMJA 2022: 'Dear Mary, Dear Luther': Jill Snyder Explores Family History Through Love Letters

Aired February 5, 2021

Jill Snyder’s parents carried on a long-distance courtship through letters.

After her mother’s death, Snyder found these letters, and compiled them into a book, called Dear Mary, Dear Luther: A Courtship in Letters.

This hour, Snyder joins us to talk about her family’s story. It’s a lens into the lives of African Americans in the Northeast before the start of World War II.

Snyder tells us why it’s especially important for Black families to document their own family history.

GUESTS:

