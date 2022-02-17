© 2022 Connecticut Public

PMJA 2022: How astronaut Leland Melvin is using the lessons he learned in space back here at home

Connecticut Public Radio
Published February 17, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST
Leland Melvin with his dogs, Jake and Scout. "I snuck them into NASA to get this picture," Melvin says.
Aired December 8, 2021

In December, ten candidates were selected to join NASA's latest class of Astronauts. They will join the Artemis program, which expects to send humans to the moon for the first time since 1972. The new cohort will be one of NASA’s most diverse ever.

In this interview, we talk to retired astronaut Leland Melvin about how he paved the way for the next generation of NASA astronauts.

GUEST: