PMJA 2022: How astronaut Leland Melvin is using the lessons he learned in space back here at home

Aired December 8, 2021

In December, ten candidates were selected to join NASA's latest class of Astronauts. They will join the Artemis program, which expects to send humans to the moon for the first time since 1972. The new cohort will be one of NASA’s most diverse ever.

In this interview, we talk to retired astronaut Leland Melvin about how he paved the way for the next generation of NASA astronauts.

GUEST:

