New Haven prison officials say two inmates died in fentanyl overdose

Two inmates at a jail in New Haven died Thursday in a case of suspected fentanyl overdoses, prison officials said. The two inmates were found unresponsive in the same cell by a guard conducting a routine check at the New Haven Correctional Center, the state Department of Correction said in a news release. Medical staff administered an opioid antidote before the inmates were pronounced dead, one at a hospital and the other at the jail, officials said. A correctional officer who showed symptoms of fentanyl exposure also was given the opioid antidote and was recovering at a hospital, officials said.