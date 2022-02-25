© 2022 Connecticut Public

New Haven prison officials say two inmates died in fentanyl overdose

By The Associated Press
Published February 25, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST

Two inmates at a jail in New Haven died Thursday in a case of suspected fentanyl overdoses, prison officials said. The two inmates were found unresponsive in the same cell by a guard conducting a routine check at the New Haven Correctional Center, the state Department of Correction said in a news release. Medical staff administered an opioid antidote before the inmates were pronounced dead, one at a hospital and the other at the jail, officials said. A correctional officer who showed symptoms of fentanyl exposure also was given the opioid antidote and was recovering at a hospital, officials said.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
