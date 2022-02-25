© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New lawsuit challenges end of vaccine mandate exemption

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 25, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST

After losing their case in federal court, opponents of Connecticut's elimination of a religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements have filed a new challenge in state court seeking to restore the exception. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Hartford by the groups We The Patriots USA and CT Freedom Alliance, as well as three parents of schoolchildren, against state and local education officials. They say ending the religious exemption for childhood immunization requirements for schools, colleges and day care centers last year violates state freedom of religion rights. State lawmakers cited concerns about a growing number of parents claiming the exemption and the health of schoolchildren.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content