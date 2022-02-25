New lawsuit challenges end of vaccine mandate exemption

After losing their case in federal court, opponents of Connecticut's elimination of a religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements have filed a new challenge in state court seeking to restore the exception. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Hartford by the groups We The Patriots USA and CT Freedom Alliance, as well as three parents of schoolchildren, against state and local education officials. They say ending the religious exemption for childhood immunization requirements for schools, colleges and day care centers last year violates state freedom of religion rights. State lawmakers cited concerns about a growing number of parents claiming the exemption and the health of schoolchildren.