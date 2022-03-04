University of Connecticut easing COVID-19 mask & vaccine policies

The University of Connecticut announced Thursday it would be relaxing COVID-19 protocols and no longer requiring masks to be worn at most locations on its campuses. The interim president said in a letter to the school community that starting Friday, masks will be recommended rather than required for students, employees and visitors. This applies to all UConn property with some exceptions, most notably at UConn Health and other medical locations. The school said it will also be lifting its vaccination and testing requirements for fans attending games at Gampel Pavilion on campus and the XL Center in Hartford.

