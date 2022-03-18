Lawmakers asked to update student-athlete compensation law

Connecticut lawmakers have been asked to update last year’s state law that allows student-athletes to be compensated for their name and likeness in marketing deals.

A bill that cleared a key committee on Thursday would allow them to use their state college or university’s logo, mascot or other institutional marks when they’re pitching products like sports drinks and apparel.

Connecticut and South Carolina are currently the only two states that prohibit student-athletes from using such marks, potentially putting both the students and the schools at a competitive disadvantage, according to a top official in UConn’s athletic department. Connecticut is the latest state to consider such changes.