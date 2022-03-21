© 2022 Connecticut Public

A Ukrainian church in Kentucky raises money for refugees through bake sale

WEKU | By Stan Ingold
Published March 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT

A church in the town of Nicholasville, Ky., held a fundraiser for humanitarian relief for Ukraine over the weekend. It raised $145,000.

