Lamont: $1.3 million state dollars to help launch business incubator in New London

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published March 23, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

The State Bond Commission is expected to vote next Thursday on the creation of the Thames River Innovation Center, on Eugene O’Neill Drive. The incubator will train entrepreneurs and apprentices in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, with engagement from its 1,400 member businesses.

Venture capitalists eyeing new investment opportunities hope the project will continue to receive state support beyond the initial allocation..

"Incubators, are by definition, just a beginning for a lot of companies and very often they need follow-on participation,” said Liddy Karter, managing partner with Mizzen Capital. "I hope that this is the beginning of a longer-term commitment from the state to demonstrate that this region has a unique contribution to make."

Those contributions, Karter pointed out, include developing smaller entities that would feed into the larger ecosystem of companies like Pfizer and Electric Boat.

The Chamber is modeling the incubator after the Center for Innovation at UMass Dartmouth, the Berkshire Innovation Center, Foundry 66 in Norwich, the District in New Haven, CURE Innovation Commons in Groton, and the Westerly Education Center.

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for Where We Live, the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative longform journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
