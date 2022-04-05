Suspect in Waterbury police pursuit arraigned in the hospital

The 25-year-old woman accused of injuring several Waterbury police officers was arraigned from her hospital bed Monday. Hannah Casperson of Brookfield faces multiple charges – including seven counts of assault on a public safety officer. She’s accused of hitting several patrol cars in Waterbury and Monroe on Sunday while leading police on a 25-mile pursuit before crashing her Hummer into a utility pole. None of the police officers' injuries are life threatening. Police on Monday released bodycam video that showed part of the chase. Casperson and a man who was recently arrested were wanted in connection with an earlier rash of car break-ins in Wolcott.