Yale professor touts breakthrough migraine therapies

Intense throbbing. Hyper sensitivity to light. Nausea. Vomiting. If you’ve had a migraine headache, you’ve experienced these symptoms far too often for your liking. You’re also not alone.

According to the migraine institute, 35-million Americans and over 1 billion people world wide suffer from migraine headaches. Now the Hartford Courant is reporting that the neurology community has made unprecedented strides in developing therapies that significantly reduce how often migraine's occur and how severe they are when they do occur.

Joining "All Things Considered" to explain was Dr. P. Christopher H. Gottschalk, a neurologist and professor of neurology at the Yale School of Medicine.

