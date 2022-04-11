© 2022 Connecticut Public

Yale professor touts breakthrough migraine therapies

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT
Amid the pandemic, Americans are experiencing sleeplessness, headaches, stomach upset and more symptoms of chronic stress.
Intense throbbing. Hyper sensitivity to light. Nausea. Vomiting. If you’ve had a migraine headache, you’ve experienced these symptoms far too often for your liking. You’re also not alone.

According to the migraine institute, 35-million Americans and over 1 billion people world wide suffer from migraine headaches. Now the Hartford Courant is reporting that the neurology community has made unprecedented strides in developing therapies that significantly reduce how often migraine's occur and how severe they are when they do occur.

Joining "All Things Considered" to explain was Dr. P. Christopher H. Gottschalk, a neurologist and professor of neurology at the Yale School of Medicine.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
