© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Waterbury woman in her home shot by stray bullet

By The Associated Press
Published April 13, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT

Police say the mother of a Puerto Rican Olympian killed by a stray bullet in her Connecticut home was an unintended victim of a drug dispute that erupted into the firing of more than 20 gunshots. Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi was shot in the head inside her Waterbury home on Saturday afternoon. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said at a news conference on Tuesday that people in two cars got into a shootout outside Antongiorgi's home. No arrests have been announced. Police found the two cars and one of the owners, and are searching for other suspects. Antongiorgi was the mother of Puerto Rican Olympic rifle shooter Yarimar Mercado Martinez.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content