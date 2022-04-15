© 2022 Connecticut Public

Connecticut physical therapist convicted in Florida court of killing his family

By The Associated Press
Published April 15, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT

A physical therapist from Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife, three young children and the family's dog two years ago in central Florida. A 12-member jury on Thursday evening found 46-year-old Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty. Prosecutors weren't seeking the death penalty, which means Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence. During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family's home near Walt Disney World. He later claimed that his wife killed the children and then stabbed herself.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
