Two men killed in Long Island Sound boating accident

By The Associated Press
Published April 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT

Authorities say two men are dead and two others are hospitalized after their boat capsized in the Long Island Sound. Deputy Chief Matt Palmer of the Stamford Fire Department says emergency responders received a report of a small boat in distress off of Shippan Point in Stamford shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Rescue crews from several area police and fire departments responded to the scene and took the four men to shore, where they were transported to hospitals. Two of the men were pronounced dead. The other two were listed in stable condition. Authorities say all four men were wearing life jackets.

