CT DOT says masks are optional

By The Associated Press
Published April 21, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says it's making face masks optional on buses and commuter rail lines after the federal Transportation Security Administration this week ended enforcement of a mask mandate. DOT made the announcement on Wednesday, two days after a federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The Justice Department on Wednesday filed an appeal seeking to overturn the judge's order. Connecticut officials say masks will be optional on CTtransit buses, the Hartford Line, and Shore Line East commuter rail services and transportation facilities. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is still requiring masks on the New Haven Line.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
