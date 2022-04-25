Lawmakers advance a plan to ensure police quickly notify families of people who’ve died

The General Assembly's Public Safety Committee considered a proposal Monday to require police to notify the next of kin within 24 hours of a deceased person’s identification .

The family of Lauren Smith-Fields, found dead in Bridgeport last December, advocated for the drafting of HB 5349 – An Act Concerning The Timely Reporting By The Police, after they said Bridgeport police failed to notify them of her death.

In a committee hearing in March, Shantell Fields, mother of Lauren Smith-Fields, said: “It should be the responsibility of the authorities to make responsible, reasonable attempts to inform immediately that their loved one has been deceased.”

Fields recounted how, for example, when her brother-in-law lost his wallet in Westport, the Westport police contacted his mother within 30 minutes. But that wasn’t what she experienced when her daughter died.

“It took for me to go over to my daughter’s house to find out that my daughter was deceased,” Fields said. “When it comes to Black or brown people, you need to treat us like we are human.”

The bill would mandate a timeframe for police to contact family members – within 24 hours of identifying the victim. The proposal cleared the judiciary committee 37 to 2, but it is facing opposition in its current form, including from former police officers in the public safety committee.

“If I have to make sure that this notification is made, or I have to face some sort of discipline, up to basically termination or loss of my certification, I’m going to make sure that I do this myself,” said Dan Champagne, a Republican state senator, who previously served as a police officer for 22 years.

Champagne said that meant officers would begin notifying families by phone instead of passing on the in-person task to another officer in the jurisdiction where the individual was found deceased, thereby de-humanizing the process.

Others disagreed.

Representative Anthony Felipe, a Democrat from Bridgeport, emphasized that the proposal has safeguards built in.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a bunch of police decertified,” Felipe said . “If you make that good faith effort, we are not going to penalize you for it.”

The proposal has yet to go before the full General Assembly. The session ends May 4.