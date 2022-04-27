CT House of Representatives passing bill restricting marijuana marketing

The state of Connecticut is considering tougher restrictions on marijuana advertising, including barring ads from cross-border retail cannabis establishments such as the billboard ads that have popped up along the state's border with Massachusetts. On Tuesday, a bill cleared the House of Representatives that prevents anyone without a Connecticut cannabis-related license from advertising the product and cannabis-services within the state. The same bill also bars Connecticut licensees from using images of the cannabis plant; from advertising on an illuminated billboard between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.; and from advertising within 1,500 yards of a school or church. Connecticut's retail marijuana market is expected to begin later this year.