Demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court's doorstep after Roe v. Wade opinion leak
U.S. senators gathered alongside protesters on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to celebrate and oppose the leaked draft opinion published by Politico Monday night. The draft opinion showed that a majority of justices on the court have voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to abortion.
Estefania Mitre (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for social media who works with visual elements to amplify stories across platforms. She has experience reporting on culture, social justice and music.