Victories or defeats? Session creates template for campaigns

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is making it clear he’ll be campaigning on what he sees as the big successes of the legislative session. That includes what Democrats are calling historic tax cuts, as well as new funding for child care services. Republicans, however, made it clear on Thursday, the day after the General Assembly adjourned, that they’re going to campaign on how those supposed successes fell far short of what voters want. The election season officials kicks off Friday, when Democrats and Republicans gather for their respective two-day party conventions to endorse candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate and other state constitutional offices.