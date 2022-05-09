© 2022 Connecticut Public

15K applications submitted to sell cannabis in Connecticut

By The Associated Press
Published May 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT

More that 15,600 applications were submitted before this week's deadline for a chance to be awarded one of the first dozen licenses to open a retail marijuana shop in Connecticut. State Department of Consumer Protection figures released Friday show that over 8,350 applications were were submitted before Wednesday's deadline for the first six licenses that are reserved for "social equity" applicants, or those located in mostly urban and low-income areas that were disproportionately impacted by the government's war on drugs. The state received more than 7,200 license applications to the general lottery for adult-use cannabis retailers. The lottery is expected to be held in the next week.

