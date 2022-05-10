Avery sworn in as top US prosecutor for Connecticut

Vanessa Avery was sworn in Monday as the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the state’s top federal prosecutor. Avery, who worked previously in the office of the state attorney general, was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate last month. She was sworn in by Judge Stefan Underhill in New Haven. At the attorney general’s office, Avery led investigations on issues including opioids, cybersecurity, and civil rights as chief of the Division of Enforcement and Public Protection.