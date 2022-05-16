Severe storms possible in Connecticut Monday afternoon

Severe weather — with thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds — is possible across Connecticut Monday afternoon.

It's a muggy start to the school and work week with highs in the low 80s.

Residents should have a plan to get to a safe place Monday afternoon if lightning is in the area, according to Connecticut Public Chief Meteorologist Garett Argianas.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for northern Connecticut, northern Rhode Island and much of Massachusetts. The greatest risk is west of the Connecticut River Valley, the agency said.

"The main threat will be locally strong to damaging wind gusts along with heavy rain/brief poor drainage street flooding," the weather service said in a statement. "The activity is anticipated to weaken as it moves further east."

Skies will clear later Monday night and humidity will drop.

On Tuesday, it will feel like spring with high temperatures in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures in the low 70s.

