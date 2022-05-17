© 2022 Connecticut Public

Three Stamford firefighters receive Medal of Valor

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens
Published May 17, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT

Three Stamford firefighters were at the White House Monday to receive the Medal of Valor from President Biden. John Colandro, Michael Rosero and Chad Titus were honored for their actions during a blizzard last year. The firefighters rescued two people, including one who was trapped in a submerged truck. The firefighters put on scuba gear and jumped into the freezing waters and smashed the rear window to get the driver out. The three men were among 15 public safety officers honored during Monday's ceremony. The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor was created 22 years ago.

