Have you faced a bidding war trying to rent an apartment?

You've probably noticed rents have been skyrocketing in many places, as the country struggles with a historic housing shortage. Now with mortgage rates rising there's even more pressure on the rental market. Many people are facing the kind of intense competition usually only seen with buying houses.

If you've experienced a rental bidding war — whether you've won, lost, or just turn and ran from it — NPR wants to hear from you! Has this changed how you're going about the search, or where you're looking? And if you're a realtor or landlord we'd love to hear how you're navigating this as well.

Sharing your story will help reporters understand what Americans are grappling with in the hunt for affordable housing. We may contact you to see if you'd like to do an interview for a story.

Please tell us your story by filling out the form below.

