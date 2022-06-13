© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

UConn Baseball Falls One Win Short Of College World Series

By The Associated Press
Published June 13, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT
uc_pitch.jpeg
1 of 5  — uc_pitch.jpeg
Connecticut pitcher Garrett Coe delivers against Stanford during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
stan_pitch.jpeg
2 of 5  — stan_pitch.jpeg
Stanford starting pitcher Joey Dixon (23) delivers against Connecticut during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
uc_catch.jpeg
3 of 5  — uc_catch.jpeg
Connecticut right fielder Casey Dana catches a sacrifice fly by Stanford's Brett Barrera in foul ground during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. Brock Jones scored on the out.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
uc_pitcher.jpeg
4 of 5  — uc_pitcher.jpeg
Connecticut pitcher Enzo Stefanoni (46) waits while Stanford's Kody Huff runs out his grand slam during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
stan_grand.jpeg
5 of 5  — stan_grand.jpeg
Stanford's Kody Huff follows the flight of his grand slam against Connecticut during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kody Huff went 3 for 4, including a grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning, and No. 2 national seed Stanford advanced to its second straight College World Series with a 10-5 victory over UConn on Monday.

Stanford (47-16), which played in its fifth elimination game in nine days to win the Stanford Super Regional, plays Arkansas (43-19) on Saturday. UConn (50-16), which set a program record for wins, was looking for its first CWS appearance since 1979.

Huff’s 13th homer of the season came after UConn shortstop Bryan Padilla slipped on what could have been the third out of the fourth inning. Huff also had an RBI double in the first inning, scoring Braden Montgomery from first.

Tommy Troy added a home run in the fifth inning for his fifth of the NCAA Tournament — after just two during the regular season. Troy went 4 for 5 with two runs scores and one RBI.

Ryan Bruno picked up his sixth win of the season and Quinn Mathews secured his ninth save — both pitching three innings.

UConn scored three runs in the first inning when Ben Huber cleared the bases with a double. Stanford starter Joey Dixon was pulled and reliever Drew Dowd limited the damage with an inning-ending double play. The Cardinal answered in the bottom half with two runs.

News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press