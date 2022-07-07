© 2022 Connecticut Public

Bridgeport gets federal money to plan for the demolition of a decommissioned power plant

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 7, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT

The City of Bridgeport has been awarded federal funds to help prepare for the demolition of a defunct coal power plant on the its harbor.

The city plans to knock down the power plant, which was decommissioned last year. Its landmark red-and-white smokestacks have dominated the city skyline for decades.

The hope is to create more recreational and entertainment venues on the city's waterfront.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said the regional planning organization — the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments — has been awarded $300,000 in federal funds to help plan for the site's future. The agency also has $100,000 as part of the plant closure agreement between the city and the plant’s owner, PSEG.

Officials say that would be enough money for a comprehensive plan.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, he regularly contributes spot news to NPR, and has worked at the NPR National News Desk as part of NPR’s diversity initiative.
